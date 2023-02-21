Former Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputy's license revoked

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputy had his law license revoked in January by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training.

Shayne Henre served with the sheriff's department as a law enforcement officer from July 28, 2016 to Nov. 11, 2020.

According to a commission report , after consuming alcohol, Henre stopped at a convenience store on Aug. 10, 2020. While there, he started a verbal dispute with a private security officer who was at the store pumping gas.

The dispute escalated into a physical disturbance, of which Henre was eventually charged with disorderly conduct in Kansas City, Kansas, Municipal Court.

Henre, who left the department roughly three months after the incident, was found guilty of the charge in Oct. 2022.

Commissioners signed the revocation on Jan. 26, 2023.

