Fort Leonard Wood soldier missing after kayaking on river

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — Authorities are searching for a soldier from Fort Leonard Wood who went missing after kayaking on the Gasconade River.

Specialist Joshua J. Morrison was last seen near Ruby's Landing, a river resort in Waynesville that offers kayaking and other outdoor activities.

The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence said in a news release that military, state and local authorities are involved in the search.

Officials on Tuesday found a kayak and backpack belonging to Morrison about a mile downriver from where he was thought to have put into the river.

The fort did not immediately say where Morrison is from but said officials are in touch with his family.