Fort Scott Community College shuts down football program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The scoreboard at the end of Sunday’s college football game between the Independence Community College Pirates and the Fort Scott Community College Greyhounds showed the Pirates defeating the Greyhounds 63-2.

For the Greyhounds, the loss marked the end of their 2021.

It also marked the end of their football program.

In a post on the community college’s website Monday, administrators said they made the “difficult and emotional decision” to end the program.

“A competitive football program at FSCC is not sustainable due to the cumulative effect of limited resources, changed in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference football eligibility rules in 2016, and the changing ethos of football in general,” FSCC Board of Trustees President Alysia Johnston said in the statement. “We simply do not have the resources to maintain a football team that would be competitive in the Jayhawk Conference.”

The school plans to honor scholarships already in place for football student athletes that remain at FSCC to continue their education.