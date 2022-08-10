FosterAdopt Connect seeking donations of 550 backpacks for children in foster care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local adoption agency needs your help in helping local kids in foster care go back to school.

FosterAdopt Connect says they’re experiencing an unprecedented demand for school supplies, leaving them at a shortage ahead of the 2022 school year.

The organization says it needs to procure 550 backpacks for children in foster care by Aug. 12. These items would go to kids who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect and can’t afford to get school supplies on their own.

“Having a new backpack, notebook, and other supplies can really set the tone for the start of school,” FosterAdopt Connect Founder/President Lori Ross said. “Most of these youth have experienced so much upheaval in their young lives, so knowing that they will be provided for, and that they aren’t different than the other kids, goes a long way to helping them feel safe.”

If you would like to help, donations should be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at either 18600 East 37th Terrace Street in Independence or 901 North 8th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

On Aug. 13, all donations and school supplies will be distributed to around 1,000 kids as part of FosterAdopt Connect’s Back 2 School event at their headquarters in Independence. In addition to receiving school supplies, hygiene products, and clothing items, kids will have access to free sports physicals courtesy of Cleveland Chiropractic.

