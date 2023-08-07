Foundation drives home importance of mental health awareness among first responders

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Emergency responders and supporters gathered Monday at Dub’s Dred Golf Course in Kansas City, Kansas, to raise awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder among first responders.

The outing was organized by the First Responder Golf Foundation, a nonprofit started by a fire captain in KCK that provides free rounds to first responders.

“You are out here with your like-minded brothers and sisters, and you are decompressing and recalibrating,” said founder Steve Pope. “It’s very peaceful to me. I destress.”

Before the foundation, Pope said he struggled with mental health. In his experience, he felt his struggles jeopardized his relationship with his family.

“That’s why it means so much to me,” Pope said. “I’ll tell my story, and if it resonates, then hey, that’s what it is about.”

When forming the program three years ago, Pope said he focused his efforts on encouraging others to speak about their trauma and seek help when they need it.

“What people don’t realize is that we are human beings. So, the things we go out and do and see on a daily basis, it stays in your mind," said retired fire chief Rob Stottlemyre. "It’s very traumatic. When us older guys came on the job, you were weak when you talked about it.”

Situated on the eighth hole, mental health professionals offered expertise in treating mental health.

Counselor Cassidi Dye, who specializes in helping first responders, said there is a weakening stigma around mental health in the first-responder community.

“Allowing them to get the help is important because the helpers need help,” Dye said. “The more of us that try to break down that barrier and accept help is going to be the best outcome.”

If you’re a first responder who would like to take part in a free round of golf with the First Responder Golf Foundation, email frgfoundation@gmail.com.

