Founder of Charlie's House explains new Consumer Product Safety Commission laws on child-safe furniture

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a new national standard for furniture in your home thanks in big part to an advocate in the Kansas City area.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission started enforcing new rules around furniture like dressers with drawers this month.

It's a move the founder of Charlie's House, Brett Horn, has been pushing for for years.

The story he shares begins in 2007 with loss.

“I got the call that no parent ever wants to get," Horn said. "There had been an accident at my home and a dresser had tipped over on my son Charlie and it took his life at the age of two and a half."

It's a painful story, but one Horn didn't want to forget; one he didn't want anyone else to have to tell either.

So he started Charlie's house which educates parents on childproofing and he started advocating.

Horn caught the right ear speaking with Peter Feldman, commissioner of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"And their story connected with me. It was time to do something about it," Feldman said.

They did do something, Horn's advocacy was crucial in getting the STURDY act passed.

That means new furniture built in the US has to be much more stable, harder to tip over, and must include wall anchors.

The CPSC started enforcing it this month.

"Mandates the CPSC establish a new tip over rule. And that tip over rule will save hundreds of lives from the type of accident that killed Charlie," Horn said.

It's the end of a huge chapter, but this story isn't over. It'll be told and retold as often as new children are born and homes childproofed.

"We can't put our kids in a bubble and we don't want you to put your kids in a bubble," Horn said. "However, it is important for parents to be educated about the potential hazards in their home. Take it from me. I wish I would've taken the time to learn that dressers should've been anchored to the wall. Because you can't turn back the clock if an accident happens."

Horn was one of three people honored Thursday night at the Safe Home Safe Child Awards at the Grand Street Cafe in KCMO.

KSHB 41's Taylor Hemness emceed the event, which recognizes people, businesses and organizations helping prevent child injuries in their homes.

