Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Four killed, one critical in Albuquerque hot air balloon crash

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 11:53:51-04

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. — Four people died and one person was in critical condition after a hot air balloon they were riding in hit power lines in New Mexico's largest city, police said Saturday.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Albuquerque's west side, police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.

The balloon pilot is among the dead, he said.

No identities have been released.

The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines, sending at least one dangling and knocking out power to 13,000 homes, Gallegos said. The gondola crashed to the street, and the balloon envelope floated away, eventually landing on a residential rooftop, he said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!