Four-legged helper makes big impact at Saint Luke's Rehabilitation Institute

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Saint Luke's Rehabilitation Institute has introduced a new "therapist" with a unique approach - a facility dog named Henli who is helping patients recover faster and with more enthusiasm.

While most patients at Saint Luke's use traditional equipment like weights for rehabilitation, Henli offers a different kind of therapy with her four legs and wagging tail. Saint Luke's said she is the only facility dog of her kind in the Kansas City area.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Katie Maloy, an occupational therapist at St. Luke's Rehabilitation Institute.

"Even the patients that aren't seeing her, they lighten up when they see or even hear the like dangle of her collar as she's walking by," said Katie Maloy, occupational therapist at Saint Luke's Rehabilitation Institute.

Henli, who has been working at the institute for six months, helps patients get back on their feet while also lifting their spirits.

Henli was originally trained by Canine Companions and placed with Saint Luke's Rehab through the program. Physical and occupational therapists at Saint Luke's work together to identify which patients might benefit from sessions with the canine.

"So kind of first we look at, you know, what medical conditions does that patient have going on? Are they on any kind of specialty precautions where there's just a risk of infection that would rule them out? Otherwise, we're then talking to the patients and saying, Hey, you like dogs?" Maloy said.

RJ White, who has been in rehabilitation for more than two weeks to strengthen his legs and core functions, is one of the patients working with Henli.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB RJ White, a patient at St. Luke's Rehabilitation Institute.

"It's more engaging and more exciting. Because, you know, it's not just like I got a workout by myself. I, you know, I get to work with the homie," White said.

The homie being Henli. Henli works with approximately four to eight patients daily, and her handlers have observed remarkable differences in patient responses.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Nathan List, Henli's main handler and physical therapist at St. Luke's Rehabilitation Institute.

"Truly like one of the first patients. We had walked a longer distance the very first time she worked with Henli, she had been walking about 40 to 50 feet every single time, and that was due to pain and fatigue. And then we introduced Henli, and within the first walk, the patient walked over 150 feet. So we tripled that distance," said Nathan List, physical therapist at Saint Luke's Rehabilitation Institute.

In addition to physical and occupational therapy, Henli also works with speech pathology patients. Her handlers say she is a permanent addition to the staff and they hope to expand her skill set in the coming years.

"She is just one of a kind," List said.

Henli is currently being trained to paint and the staff hopes to teach her to play pickleball so she can hit the ball back to patients during therapy sessions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.