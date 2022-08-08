Four people injured in crash after police say driver failed to stop at red light

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a crash that injured four people.

Police say about 7:20 Sunday night, a grey Toyota Rav4 was headed east on NE 80th Street.

Police say the driver failed to stop at a red traffic control signal, striking a grey Ford Fusion that was headed north on Missouri 1 Highway.

A man, woman and baby were in the Ford Fusion. They received minor injuries.

All were wearing seatbelts and the baby was secured in a car seat.

The driver of the Toyota was critically injured and taken to an area hospital.

Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt and impairment is under investigation.