Four people transported to hospital after fire in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Fire Department says two adults and two children were taken to the hospital after a fire in the 8700 block of West 82nd Street.

Firefighters were called to the home just after 1 a.m.

The first units on scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

The fire department says the four people were out of the home before they arrived and are stable.

One dog was rescued from a back bedroom.

The home suffered significant fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.