Four shot overnight in Power & Light District

Police
Posted at 6:11 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 07:19:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were shot overnight at the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Missouri.

About 1:30 a.m. officers were investigating a report of several vehicles broken into near the Power and Light District in a parking lot.

The officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of 13-14th Street & Grand Boulevard, on the west side of the T-Mobile Center.

The officers called for additional officers to respond, as there was a large crowd in the area.

Four victims were found shot. Two suffered graze wounds. One person went by private vehicle to an area hospital. The second victim was treated at the scene and released.

Two other victims were transported by ambulance. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

