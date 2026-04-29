NWS: 4 tornadoes confirmed across eastern Kansas from Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service says four tornadoes were confirmed across eastern Kansas from Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning, with no injuries or fatalities reported.

The first tornado touched down at 4:20 p.m. Sunday in northwest Miami County, where an EF1 produced estimated peak winds of 93 mph and tracked nearly 2 miles before lifting five minutes later.

A second tornado followed at 4:38 p.m. in northwest Linn County. That EF0 tornado produced estimated winds of 80 mph, traveled 6.81 miles, and caused damage mainly to trees and some outbuildings as it moved northeast toward Parker.

KSHB

Early Monday morning, another brief EF0 tornado developed just northeast of Spring Hill in southeast Johnson County at 5:38 a.m. It lasted about one minute, with damage mainly to trees.

Minutes later, at 5:45 a.m., a second Johnson County tornado formed near Bucyrus. That EF1 tornado produced estimated winds of 90 mph and damaged a manufactured home near the Johnson County/Miami County line.

KSHB

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery says this has been one of the most active periods of severe weather in the area since at least 1986. The NWS will continue to survey storm damage, looking for evidence of tornadoes.

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