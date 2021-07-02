Fourth of July cookout cost under $60 for 10 people, according to the American Farm Bureau

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before firing up the grill this holiday weekend, you have to hit the store, but how much will you spend?

The American Farm Bureau says that American's will spend $59.50 to feed 10 people this Fourth of July.

41 Action News went to a Sun Fresh in the Kansas City area to see if this estimate checked out.

“You can have a meal that’s much much cheaper than 60 bucks and feed 10 people," William Black, Associate Professor of Economics and Law at UMKC said.

That's with substitution. Black said folks don't have to stick to the traditional Fourth of July shopping list.

Here's a look at the Farm Bureau's list:



2 pints of strawberries

13-ounce bag of chocolate chip cookies

8 hamburger buns

2.5 pounds of homemade potato salad

2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts

32 ounces of pork & beans, $1.90

2 pounds of ground beef, $8.20

Half-gallon of vanilla ice cream

3 pounds of center cut pork chops

2.5 quarts of fresh-squeezed lemonade

1 pound of sliced cheese

13-ounce bag of potato chips

One item missing from the list is hot dogs. 41 Action News found a pack of eight for just 99 cents at Sun Fresh.

“Look what’s on sale, and before you go to the store, look what’s on sale and in the modern era, look for coupons," Black said.

41 Action News didn't have coupons but we did search for the best deals on each item at Sun Fresh, and after purchasing everything on the list, the total came to $59.48. Two pennies shy of the average cookout cost.