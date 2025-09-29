Frank White Jr. recall election remains a 'go' after last-minute attempt to halt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri appeals court judge denied a last-minute attempt by Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. to halt his recall election.

Last Friday, a team of attorneys representing White filed an appeal to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, seeking to halt the election of asking voters whether or not to recall White as county executive.

The Friday filing asked the appeals court to prevent the circuit court’s ruling that implemented the Sept. 30 recall election date. The filing also asked the appeals court to send the matter back to the lower court to reschedule the recall election to what attorneys describe as “the next lawful election date.”

“The Court of Appeals now has the opportunity to provide clarity and direction,” White said in a release Monday announcing the filing. “Our goal is simple: make sure this recall is handled in a way that is lawful, fair, and worthy of the trust that voters place in their government.”

The appeals court provided that clarity in a ruling Monday.

"Being fully informed, the Court does hereby deny the amended petition for writ," Appeals Court Writ Division Presiding Judge Thomas Chapman wrote in Monday's order.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to White's office to see if there are any plans to appeal to the Missouri State Supreme Court.

Absentee voting has been underway in advance of the Sept. 30 recall election, with polls set to open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Jackson County.

Why is Jackson County Executive Frank White facing a recall? | KSHB 41 Explains It

