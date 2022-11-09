Frank White Jr. retains seat as Jackson County Executive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frank White Jr. has retained his seat as Jackson County Executive, defeating Republican challenger Theresa Cass Galvin by 55% to 45%.

"Once again, I am honored by the voter’s support in my continued leadership in Jackson County,” White said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the many newly elected members of the County Legislature to continue our progress in Jackson County with so many exciting projects which include the new County Jail which recently broke ground. The broad base of support among the labor, business and community leaders contributed to our victory today.”

White will serve a second term after previously winning in 2016.

Notably, White played for the Kansas City Royals for nearly two decades, winning eight Gold Gloves and acting as a key member in the 1985 World Series win.

