Frank White Jr. reveals kidney cancer diagnosis from 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr., revealed Thursday he was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2023.

Following treatment, White said he is cancer-free.

Thursday’s announcement comes a day after White sent a letter to Jackson County officials in which he indicated that, while he might change his mind, he won’t seek re-election as county executive in 2026.

White’s Thursday announcement referenced his letter on Wednesday.

“This job has been one of the greatest honors of my life, but after my diagnosis, I knew I wanted more time with Teresa, my children, and my grandchildren,” White said in a press release.

White credited early detection for saving his life.

“I share my story to encourage others to get screened and to remind us of what truly matters - family and health,” White said.

White said he “remains committed to fulfilling my term of service with focus and determination.”

“There is still important work to be done, and I intend to see it through on behalf of both our associates and the citizens of Jackson County,” White said.

In his letter on Wednesday, White acknowledged the Sept. 30, 2025, recall election in which Jackson County voters will be asked whether or not to recall White.

