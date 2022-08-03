Watch Now
Frank White wins Democratic primary for Jackson County Executive; will face Theresa Cass Galvin in November

Kansas City Royals Hall of Famer Frank White talks to fans before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. White now serves as Jackson County Excutive.
Posted at 10:50 PM, Aug 02, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Incumbent Frank White Jr. won the Democratic Primary bid for Jackson County Executive Tuesday and will take on Theresa Cass Galvin, the winner on the Republican side, in November's general election.

White knocked off challenger Stacy Lake to secure the nomination. Cass Galvin won her party's bid, coming out on top over Preston Smith and Jason Pearson.

The general election will occur on November 8, 2022.

White has served in the county executive role since he was appointed in Jan. 2016, after Mike Sanders resigned as county executive. He won election to the seat later that year in November. Prior to county executive, White was elected as the 1st District At-Large Jackson County Legislator in 2014.

Cass Galvin has served on the Jackson County Legislature since 2014 when she was elected in the 6th District. She won re-election for the seat in 2018.

