Franklin County residents discover 133-year-old time capsule from courthouse cornerstone

Curiosity filled the air nside Franklin County Courthouse as residents gathered Thursday to witness the opening of a time capsule sealed inside the building's cornerstone for 133 years.

The capsule, placed in 1892 by Franklin County settlers and founders, contained newspapers, Bibles and pictures — relics from the state's frontier days.

"I figured it'd be a lot of papers cause back then they wouldn't have much else," said Scott Dickinson, a Franklin County resident.

Diana Staresinic-Dean, executive director of the Franklin County Historic Society, had the honor of opening the century-old capsule.

The historical society wasn't planning to open the capsule this year, but stonework on the courthouse provided an unexpected opportunity.

"We were worried about what we would find, because we don't know what the condition is," Staresinic-Dean said. "Many courthouses have burned or flooded... We even had a flood come up to the courthouse in the past... I wasn't sure if we'd find a moldy mess or a pile of dust."

Among the contents was a handwritten note from George Washburn, the architect who designed the Franklin County Courthouse and the original Johnson County, Kansas Courthouse.

"I just held this little piece of paper, with George Washburn's handwriting," Staresinic-Dean said. "To know that as I gently opened this up, I'm the next person to open this paper that he handled."

The contents and presentation offered a glimpse into the area's rich history, including the Ottawa Indigenous Peoples Tribe's local influence.

Wayne Duderstadt, a Franklin County resident, noted the significance of the tribe's connection to the community.

"The name from Ottawa was really based on the Ottawa Tribe that settled here in the 1830s," Duderstadt said. "They deeded the land over to the county, including the university that is in Ottawa. And back in the 1860s, the treaty that they signed, Abraham Lincoln signed."

Among the artifacts was a penny, which Franklin County Commissioner Colton Waymire found particularly meaningful.

"The penny was ironic, that they chose to stick a penny in there," Waymire said.

Duderstadt suggested adding a modern penny to the next time capsule, noting that 2025 marks the final year of penny production.

"Put another penny back in that box, and pull it out in 100 years. It'll be the last penny minted from the government," Duderstadt said.

American flag from 1892 with 39 stars. In 1892, the U.S. flag would've had 44 stars. This flag appeared to be cut, leaving the last batch of stars off.

The event highlighted what previous generations found valuable and what the current community can learn from their predecessors.

Franklin County has grown significantly since 1892, from about 2,000 residents to more than 25,000 today.

"Just the movement forward with education, and all the things that we've done," Dickinson said about the county's growth.

Duderstadt reflected on how the community has changed over the decades, particularly when Walmart arrived in 1982. The retail giant transformed the downtown district from mom-and-pop shops to larger retailers — a change common in small towns across the country.

"There's a lot of the humanity of all these people who touched these things that said this is what is important to us, this is what we value, they represent the community that we value, the service we do, and the democracy that we believe in," Staresinic-Dean said.

The courthouse remains central to Franklin County and all the county's democratic processes. The building is home to the county offices where votes are counted, taxes are paid and marriage licenses are issued.

"This building is still our center for democracy," Staresinic-Dean said.

As Franklin County prepares to create a new time capsule, leaders are considering what items should represent the current era. They're also being mindful of what media should go into the next capsule given the rapid changes in technology.

Staresinic-Dean suggests finding a way to highlight the ways the community connects, through local restaurants, high school sporting events, and local community gatherings.

Dickinson suggested including a cell phone as something that reflects modern life.

There's also a letter from 1892, written by those how laid the time capsule. The letter was sealed tight and given the delicate nature of the paper it will be opened at a later date.

County Commissioner Waymire said he needed some time to think about what message he would leave for local leaders and residents. He just hopes the next 100 years will preserve what makes Franklin County special.

"I hope it's still a good place to raise a family, safe place, where someone wants to work hard and they want to advance themselves... a good place to make an American life, live the American dream," Waymire said.

The goal remains the same as it was 133 years ago — to not forget where the community came from while documenting the present for future generations.

"We're transcending time to connect with people from 133 years ago," Staresinic-Dean added.

