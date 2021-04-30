Fred Arbanas Golf Course remain closed aimd restoration work on greens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Problems with sod and a chemical applied to the greens will delay the reopening of the Fred Arbanas Golf Course, the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday.

The course's tentative reopening has been pushed back to June 11. It had been scheduled to reopen May 4, the county said in a release.

Issues with the course started earlier this spring when the county parks department found out some of the greens on its 18-hole Championship Course did not re-emerge after the fall dormant period. A pre-emergent left spots on 95% of the greens, according to the news release.

“I know this is not the news that any of us want to hear,” Jackson County Parks and Rec Director Michele Newman said in a news release. “It was not an easy decision for us to make, however, it is necessary as preparing the best putting surface possible takes time and patience. We are taking every measure possible to ensure our patrons have the golfing experience they expect at Fred Arbanas when we reopen.”

Newman said the department found local sod that cost about $3,000. Workers have started laying the sod and fertilizing weekly to promote root growth, according to Newman.

Newman said she hopes the weather cooperates, so the course can open by mid-June.

The county said it will give full or partial refunds to any golfer who doesn't want to be a member this year, because of the delayed opening.

The Par 3 Course and driving range will be open.

Fred Arbanas played his way onto the All-Time AFL team as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, appearing in Super Bowls I and IV, before spending decades with the Jackson County Legislature.