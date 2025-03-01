Free admission to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum extended through March 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and the Royals Foundation announced Friday that Free February at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum will be extended through March 7.

The extension of free admission to one of Kansas City's most iconic attractions came because of incredible public demand and to make up for days lost because of the recent nasty winter weather in the area.

Groups of 50 or more can contact the museum at 816-221-1920 to arrange self-guided tours.

Reservations are not needed for smaller groups, according to the museum.

The museum is located in Kansas City, Missouri's historic 18th and Vine District.

It's just two blocks from the Paseo YMCA where baseball pioneer Rube Foster founded the Negro National League in 1920.

—