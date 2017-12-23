Free dental care offered to area residents

ROELAND PARK, Kan.-Free dental care was available from 7:30-11:30 by Comfort Dental Saturday morning.

The 34th annual Care Day was offered at four metro locations, as well as eleven states across the country.

Last year Comfort Dental offices saw 4,000 patients, and gave away $1.4 million in free dental services.

Since Care Day's beginnings in 1984, Comfort Dental has given away over $21.4 million in dental services.

In the metro free services were offered at the offices in Gladstone, Roeland Park, Kansas city, Kansas and Overland Park.