'Free, except for our service': New VA copay requirements create budget concerns for veterans in Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers issues surrounding the cost of health care. After receiving a tip over the weekend about veterans being charged a copay for fitness classes that have been free, Elyse looked into the issue. Share your story idea with Elyse .

—

Unexpected expenses can wreck a personal budget, even if they're small.

A report from the Federal Reserve System found 37% of all adults in 2023 would be unprepared for an unexpected expense of $400, like a medical bill or car repair. The remaining 63% of adults said they would need to rely on cash, savings or a credit card to pay off later.

Some senior veterans on fixed incomes are worried about this kind of financial strain through a new copay requirement for some VA health programs.

New VA copay requirements create budget concerns for veterans in Kansas City

James Bush, an Air Force veteran, contacted KSHB 41 about what he said are unexpected costs affecting him and other local veterans.

Bush attends Gerofit, an exercise and wellness class through the VA. He said the activity is vital to his health.

While the class has been free, he and other members were told by their instructor on Friday that they will now need to start paying a copay for the class.

KSHB 41 Gerofit

"The copay will be $45 a week or $180 each month," Bush wrote to KSHB 41. "All of the participants are elderly and on fixed incomes."

On Tuesday afternoon, the press secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed the requirement for copays for "whole-health treatments" will start Oct. 1. He listed examples like yoga, meditation and massage.

The press secretary also said the Biden administration was sometimes not charging copays, and the Trump administration is following federal law by requiring these copays.

KSHB 41 VA Medical Center

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig spoke with Bush and other veterans who take the class, who said they worry they have to choose between their current budget or their health.

Bush's time in the Air Force was noteworthy. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal for service in Thailand.

He's grateful for health insurance coverage through the VA today, including his involvement with the Gerofit exercise program.

"Gero, I assume, stands for geriatric, for us old vets," Bush said.

Matt Reeb / KSHB

He said he learned of the new copay cost from the class's instructor. He said news of the $15 copay per class took the whole class by surprise.

"I think I would have to give real, serious questions about whether or not I could fit that into our budget," Bush said.

Ed Stine is another VA member who served in Vietnam. He and his wife attend classes three times a week.

KSHB 41 Ed Stine

"Depending on the number of sessions per month, [it would cost] probably $360 per month," Stine said.

The VA is quick to point out Gerofit's benefits, saying it helps older veterans "improve strength, mobility and overall wellness." For those in class, it's an investment in their future health.

"I was honorably discharged from the Air Force, all my benefits basically with me. Part of that was basically no copays," said Ennio Valente, another Gerofit member.

KSHB 41 Ennio Valente

Bush said this class also gives them community and camaraderie.

"We're glad to see each other every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and we support and joke around with each other," Bush said.

He also said they've already paid more than their share to keep it free.

"Yeah, free, except for our service," he said.

KSHB 41 James Bush

There were still some questions the VA has not answered, including how many veterans this will impact, if any are exempt from these copays, if copays for these classes and services were also enforced during the first Trump administration, and if the enforcements are related to funding changes through the Department of Justice, "Big Beautiful Bill" or to Medicaid.

KSHB 41 will follow up again with the VA by the end of the week.

Gerofit is generally offered at no cost to eligible veterans, but the VA does charge copays for some programs, which can differ based on veterans' income levels or any disabilities.

Veterans can reach out to the VA Kansas City Healthcare System's main patient-advocate and billing contacts directly at this link with any questions or concerns.

—

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.