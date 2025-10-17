FREE Halloween Costumes this weekend in Gladstone

KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively offers coverage on a wide variety of topics, including stories of interest to consumers. Lindsay got this story idea from her child's school newsletter. Reach out to Linsday via email .

If it will be tough to fit Halloween costumes into your family budget, Northland sisters Sara Kilbury and Kayla Halger want you to be able to get all dressed up for free.

They say they have collected almost four hundred new and gently used costumes for a Free Halloween Costume Shop this Saturday in Gladstone at Happy Rock Park.

The sisters who are real estate agents said they were just looking for a way to give back.

“I had never heard of anything for Halloween costumes which can actually be quite expensive if you're buying them from the stores!” said Sara. “For our kids its like at least fifty dollars for costumes alone and you're looking at maybe accessories and candy and trick-or-treat buckets.”

“Just for my older two (children), it was $90,” Kayla said.

They showed me some of the piles of costumes they have collected, many of them brand new and still in packaging. From babies to grown-ups, they said they have outfits for everyone. Choosing an open space like a park for their event was important to them.

“If you walk up and you're nervous, just go play at the park until everybody kind of clears out,” Kayla says. “The idea of people being able to see what they were about to walk into was really important to us.”

All you have to do is show up. Both women say this event is truly for anyone who needs it.

“We don’t even need to know your name. We’re not asking anything of anybody,” said Kayla.

“If you just don’t think you can budget it in, we want you to come, like everybody is welcome.”

So if you want to go, they'll also have face-painting and coloring sheets! It's from two to nine at Happy Rock Park in Gladstone.

Yes, they are still taking donations and will be taking them through Nov. 8, because they already plan to do this again next year. That means you could even donate your costume this year after Halloween!