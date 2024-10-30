Free rides to polls Tuesday through IRIS, Kansas City Area Transportation Authority

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority and IRIS will offer voters free rides to polling locations on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rides will be available 30 minutes before polls open and continue until 30 minutes after polls close, according to a news release from the city.

The program is part of the city's Vote Your Voice initiative.

IRIS is an app-driven premium service, according to its website.

More vehicles will be added to handle the large number of voters, including four vehicles with larger capacities for groups, according to the news release.

IRIS will send push notifications and text messages to alert users about the program on Friday, Monday and Election Day.

—