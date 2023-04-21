Freeze watch, warnings in place for Kansas City this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be a frosty weekend for parts of the Kansas City area.

The Kansas City National Weather Service Office in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, has issued a freeze warning for parts of northeastern Kansas and northwest Missouri. Cities in the warning include Topeka, Lawrence, Leavenworth and Atchison in Kansas, and St. Joseph, Cameron and other cities in northwest Missouri.

The warning is in effect from 1 to 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

The rest of the greater Kansas City area is included in a freeze watch from 1 to 9 a.m. Sunday.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Lindsey Anderson says a freeze is likely in parts of the area on both Saturday and Sunday morning.

Keep the warm layers nearby this weekend. We'll be on record watch! A freeze is likely both Saturday & Sunday mornings with a 130-year old record low temperature in jeopardy Sunday. The average last freeze for KC is April 8th - so this is later than usual.@kshb41 pic.twitter.com/9TxUt19qad — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) April 21, 2023

Sunday’s record low is 32, a mark set in 1893. The current KSHB 41 Weather forecast for Sunday morning is 30 degrees.

