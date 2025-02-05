Freezing rain wreaks havoc on Kansas City roads, poses challenges for even veteran tow truck, semi drivers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's roads transformed into a slippery mess this morning as freezing rain coated the city.

While the evening commute seems to be moving smoothly, the earlier hours were a different story.

Tow truck drivers like James Callaway were out in force, working tirelessly through the night to assist stranded motorists.

"The emergency lights mean we're out here trying to help somebody," Callaway, a 24-year veteran tow truck driver of Recovery Tow, explained after a long night of calls that started at 1 a.m. "You're having wrecks back to back this morning, people sliding into each other, 18-wheelers sliding into each other."

While responding to call, Callaway says he found a lot of drivers weren't paying attention to just how slick it was.

KSHB 41

The conditions were not only challenging for everyday drivers, but also created a unique training opportunity.

Ryan Elkins, a veteran truck driver with Keim Transportation, used the icy roads as a classroom for his trainee, Luis.

"Time is money," Elkins said. "It is what it is, we will get our delivery done, but you got to do it safely."

KSHB 41

He emphasized the importance of adapting to the conditions and making sound judgments.

"We're training right now, so every decision we are making is in the interest of safety and making sure we can do the best we can, so when we make decisions to shut down the truck and stop, it's more about the other drivers." Elkins said. "I told Luis, my trainee, 'This is dangerous at this point; this is where we need to be looking to increase our following distance, keeping our speed nice and low.'"

KSHB 41

He also highlighted the unique challenges truck drivers face on icy roads.

"We can't stop, and if it's icy, we really, really can't stop," Elkins said.

Elkins' personal safety threshold is clear.

"My hard and fast rule is that if I'm slipping, I'm done for the day," he said.

He also shared some advice for other drivers sharing the road with trucks.

"Don't try and cut a truck off. We can't stop. Rhese trucks can weigh up to 80,000 pounds," he said.

Ultimately, Elkins and his trainee decided to pull over and wait out the worst of the weather.

"We thought, 'We're going to get off the road and be safe for now,'" he said. "When we are on the roads and it's dangerous conditions, it's time to stop, wait awhile and let things calm down."

Back on the front lines of roadside assistance, Callaway stressed the dangers of distracted driving, especially around emergency vehicles.

"When you see emergency vehicles sitting on the side of the road with their lights on, please slow down or go around them. Don't get too close. You don't know who you could hit, to them you can hit a driver in the truck and kill him. A lot of us got family members at home we want to go home to every night."

Despite the inherent risks of the job, Callaway finds satisfaction in helping others.

"A lot of people tell you 'thank you,' 'thanks for stopping,' that makes my day go a little bit better, happy inside," he said.

Even with the gratitude, the work can be unsettling.

"It's a normal job but it gets kind of scary," Callaway said.

From the tireless efforts of tow truck drivers like Callaway, to the careful instruction of veteran truckers like Elkins, they highlight the importance of safety and preparedness during winter weather in Kansas City.

—

