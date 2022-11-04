Watch Now
Friday rains cause ponding, flooding of I-35 south of downtown Kansas City

Posted at 12:41 PM, Nov 04, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A band of heavier rainfall early Friday afternoon caused ponding and flooding of area roadways, delaying some drivers.

Traffic cameras captured water on the roadway on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 just south of downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The stretch of elevated roadway is prone to flooding during moderate rain events.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner writes in today's weather blog the system will remain through much of Friday afternoon and evening.

Elsewhere across Kansas City, emergency crews were working several non-injury crashes.

