Good Friday bloggers,

A large area of rain and thunderstorms will track across the region this afternoon and evening as temperatures drop to the low 40s. A round of rain, perhaps mixed with snow is possible later tonight! It was 70° this morning about 6 AM. Wow!

Jeff Penner

How much rain will fall on your yard or farm? What will this storm do to the weekend forecast and drought? Details are in the 4 minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.