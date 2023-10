KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing since last Wednesday.

Friends and family of Matthew Furmanek, 34, are concerned for his well-being after he has not been in contact or shown up for work since Sept. 27 in Olathe.

Furmanek is described as six feet tall, weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Furmanek’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

—