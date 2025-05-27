Friends of Westwood Parkland pitch plan for Joe D. Dennis Park

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.

After an April Special Election in Westwood, Kan., over the fate of Joe D. Dennis Park, supporters and the group, Friends of the Westwood Parkland, are sharing what their plan is for the park.

Friends of Westwood Parkland pitched the plan in May to the Westwood City Council.

The organization's goal is to raise $500,000. That money would go toward buying the green space adjacent to the park, covering any initial maintenance plans, and creating a fund for future repairs.

They're asking the city to designate the green space as parkland.

The space was once owned by the Westwood Christian Church, and supporters argue the church wanted the land to go to the community, not developers.

Jeremy Morris is a supporter of the Friends of Westwood Parkland and a Westwood resident for 19 years. He was at the city council meeting for the group's pitch.

Morris said one city council member told them $500,000 was not going to cover the cost of the green space.

"If that doesn’t work, then let’s talk about what will," Morris said. "Let’s work together. Let’s find a solution with the city."

Morris and other supporters are hoping this is just a starting point, and the city will allow them to have a say about what happens next to the park.

"This is a second chance to really do something special here," Morris said.

In a statement to KSHB 41, the City of Westwood said they accept and respect the outcome of the vote.

"Looking ahead, the City of Westwood remains committed to providing additional opportunities for residents to participate in planning for our shared future. We encourage all community members to stay informed and engaged with the Governing Body, ensuring their voices continue to shape the projects and priorities that matter most," according to the city's statement.

