KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

—

Bruce Heinrich believes the growth of his business, Leader Limo Worldwide, is a testament to putting the customer first.

“Kansas City is rocking,” Heinrich said.

From 3 cars to 20: How KC limousine service found success

Heinrich's company is busy taking care of people who arrive on private aircraft at the Kansas City Downtown Airport.

"We see private jets come and go all day long," he said.

Heinrich said his company had more than 14,000 trips in 2024, so he added staff and increased the number of vehicles in his fleet.

Leader Limo

“Our growth, number one, happened because we provide great service,” he said.

Heinrich also credited the city's dynamic sports scene for playing a crucial role in Leader Limo's growth, highlighting his company's significant operational scale.

"Chiefs games are huge for us," Heinrich said. "We have people flying in from all over the U.S., different countries, for these events.”

He said it's proof of the city's appeal.

Leader Limo

Leader Limo’s reach now extends far beyond the city limits.

"We've now taken care of our clients in 37 countries and all across the U.S.," Heinrich said.

The number of vehicles in the company's fleet expanded from three cars in 2020 to 20 this year, and the staff grew from four employees to 35.

Heinrich reported client numbers grew by 42% and revenue has soared in the last five years.

KSHB 41

He also acknowledged the support of an economic development initiative, The Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City.

"They've really helped us get intentional about growth," he said. “Kudos to them. They helped us get intentional in growth instead of just providing a great service. They showed me they care about small business in KC.”

In 2024, the EDC met with more than 300 small businesses to talk about relocation and retention with the help of grant funding. The idea was to inspire business dreams, like Heinrich's, to grow.

Leader Limo

“I moved away from Kansas City. Never, ever thought I’d live here, and I’ve been back 25 years, and it was the best decision,” he said.

His goal is to make sure customers are taken care of in what can be a stressful environment.

“Peace of mind for those who travel and those that arrange it,” he said.

Heinrich launched a training program called PAX, which is the official training program for the National Limousine Association.

—