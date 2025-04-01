From Baldwin City to the big leagues: Local baseball bat company takes a swing at baseball’s biggest stage

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

We’re less than a week into baseball season, and already the type of bats some players are using is a national conversation. There’s a business out of Baldwin City that’s hoping to join that conversation.

Jawbats is a local baseball bat manufacturer that’s taking a swing at the big leagues.

“I just knew that I could make something good,” said Jawbats owner, Jacob Walters.

However Walters had some misses along the way.

I figured I'm gonna try and make a bat,” said Walters. "They were pretty terrible for a long time.”

But lately, he’s had a hit on his hands.

“I just kept working at it and got better and better,” said Walters. “Right now, we’re probably a little over 5,000 bats a year.”

With a new facility on deck, that number may double or triple within the next few years.

“This year is a very big turning point for us with the new shop, new products that we're bringing in,” said Walters. “Hopefully next year, getting our MLB certification.”

Their current target market is youth and college baseball players.

However, like any lifelong Royals fan, Walters wouldn’t mind seeing one of their bats in the hands of our boys in blue.

“We've spoken with Jac Caglianone over the last couple years at the College World Series,” said Walters. “When he got drafted by the Royals, it's like, oh, man, we gotta, we gotta go after this guy at some point.”

They don’t waste any time. Jawbats says they can design a bat and give it to a player within a week. Currently, they’re working on torpedo bats after the Yankees swung them into popularity over the weekend.

“It's the most I've ever been texted about something in the last two days,” said Walters.

As they swing for their dream, there’s no idea too far outside the batters box. They describe their bats as “crazy,” with designs like cotton candy, bomb pops, and color changing paint.

“That's our M.O. you know, especially with the crazy bats we've tried to- we've created something that's not scalable to become scalable,” said Walters.

Jawbats is packing up to move from Baldwin City to Lenexa. At the new facility they’ll have a bigger space with everything from batting cages to their production facility to a storefront. They plan to open up shop this Spring.