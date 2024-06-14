From Boulevardia, to Juneteenth celebrations: Community events in KC June 14-16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the first official day of summer just around the corner, there is no shortage of things to do in Kansas City this weekend.

KSHB 41 News compiled a list of community events you can attend from June 14-16.

Boulevardia

Boulevardia is back! The food, beer and music festival goes from 4-11 p.m. June 14 and from 1-11 p.m. June 15 in Crown Center.

This year's lineup includes performers like Milky Chance and Thundercat. You can view the full lineup online here.

General admission tickets can currently be purchased online at $45 per day.

KSHB 41 News' Caitlin Knute will be anchoring from Boulevardia on Friday night.

Juneteenth Heritage Festival

Vendors, performers and community members will gather at Kansas City's 18th and Vine Jazz District from 12-10 p.m. Saturday.

The Juneteenth Heritage Festivalincludes performances from Kelly Price and Crystal Aiken, among others.

An interactive youth zone will also feature an array of activities for children.

This event is free to attend.

Juneteenth in Overland Park

Overland Park's Juneteenth celebration is also taking place Saturday, and it's kicking off with a parade at 9:30 a.m. in Prairie Fire.

KSHB 41's Rae Daniel will make a special appearance as the grand marshal of the parade.

The celebration will continue until 2 p.m., with speakers, musicians, dancers and other entertainers making appearances throughout the day.

Juneteenth Celebration at Harmon Park

A Juneteenth celebration will also take place in Prairie Village's Harmon Park from 4-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Carnival games, face painting, performers, vendors and more will be present at the spot.

Admission is free. You can reserve your spot for the celebration online.

Monster Jam

Monster Jamwill ramp up the excitement at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

A night of monster truck racing and stunts begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Taps at the Tower

Taps, a musical piece with deep ties to the U.S. military, will be played at the WWI Memorial Courtyard on Sunday at 8:45 p.m.

It marks the first night of Taps at the Tower 2024, with additional performances taking place Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, Anella Garcia (Choctaw) and Dr. Charlotte McCloskey (Sicangu Lakota), who are both granddaughters of Native American World War I veterans, will attend as honors are given for the service of Native American veterans.

To learn more about the event and additional performances through Tuesday, click here.

—

Did we miss an event going on in the KC area? Send an email to desk@kshb.com