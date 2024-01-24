From Charm City to Kansas City: Ravens fans find their nest at Waldo bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the city known for its barbecue, fountains and the Kansas City Chiefs, one man has brought a slice of Baltimore spirit to the heartland.

David Lewandowski is a proud Baltimore native who has been calling Kansas City home for over a decade. While the transition from the East Coast to the Midwest may seem like a culture shock to some, David has found a way to stay connected to his roots.

"Kansas City is a great town — great people, great dining, great sports, as you guys know," Lewandowski said. "We have more and more Baltimore fans than I ever would have imagined."

Through the love of football. Every game day you can find a sea of purple chanting and cheering at Lew's Bar and Grill. David stepped into the role of president of the Midwest Nest Ravens Roost #501, a Ravens fan club here in Kansas City.

“We have a really enthusiastic group of people. There's a lot of yelling at the TV," Lewandowski said. "There's a lot of cheering. Every time that the Ravens score a touchdown, we have purple hooters here, which is a purple shooter. So that's always fun to do. It's a great group of people.”

The fan club has grown throughout the years. Lewandoswki said it's more than just a club, they're building a community for those hundreds of miles away from home.

“It's really special. There's a real bond between Baltimore people. Baltimore has always had a very close-knit community," Lewandowski said.

Lew's Bar and Grill, the bar chosen as the official meeting spot for the Ravens Fan Club, transforms into a mini-M&T Bank Stadium on game days.

“It's nuts. They're extreme, they love the Ravens," co-owner Andy Lewellen said. "They're a great fan base, really good people. Our staff loves them.”

Lewellen may be a life-long Chiefs fan, but allows the club to feel at home on game day.

"We built this restaurant for people to come in here," Lewellen said. "So when it is packed, it's so fulfilling because you develop something and people want to come in here and enjoy themselves and watch sports and it's a great feeling."

This week is extra special for the fan club and the bar. With the Baltimore Ravens headed to the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, both fans will be in full force this Sunday.

“I think it's going to be the best place in town, because it's going to feel like a football atmosphere," Lewellen said. "We're going to have Ravens fans here. We're going to have Chiefs fans here. Both teams doing their chants. It's going to be a packed house.

