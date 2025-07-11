KANSAS CITY, Mo. — "The Wiz" is debuting this weekend, so let’s ease on down to the Kansas City Music Hall, where a Kansas native shows us the magic behind her iconic roles.

From Kansas to Oz: Kyla Jade enchants the Broadway stage

As a dynamic musician and performer, Kyla Jade has taken a long but rewarding journey from "The Voice" to the Broadway stage.

This new milestone brings her full circle, right back to where it all began.

"The first musical I saw, and the first thing I saw, the first orchestra I played in, and the first choir I sang, all of that happens in Kansas," Jade said.

Jade takes on the roles of both Aunt Em and Evillene, two characters who are polar opposites in the production, yet each holds a deeply personal connection to her.

As Dorothy’s Aunt Em, Jade draws inspiration from her mother, strong, sharp, yet tender at heart.

But when it came to playing Evillene, the antagonist, Jade had to dig deep, tapping into a mix of vulnerability and anger that’s often misunderstood.

But mastering her unique movements was one of the toughest challenges.

“You remember, in the scene when she's coming down and she's got that real, yeah, that was one thing that I wanted,” Jade said.

"The Wiz" first hit Broadway in 1975. 50 years later, it continues to make history with an all-Black cast, and Jade is honored to be part of it.

"When you leave the theater after seeing 'The Wiz,' you will have experienced joy, and we hope that that stays with you absolutely," Jade said.

Showings of "The Wiz" are Thursday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 12, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 13, at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

You can get tickets here.

