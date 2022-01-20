Front line workers honored across Kansas City with lightings, displays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frontline workers were at the top of mind across the Kansas City area on Wednesday evening.

Several organizations honored those who've been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Country Club Plaza flipped the switch on the Plaza Lights for five minutes to honor workers.

ICYMI: @ThePlazaKC lights were turned on for 5 minutes this evening to show support for health care workers. pic.twitter.com/nfH8WZNIQ4 — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) January 20, 2022

Every year on Thanksgiving, the lights are flipped on for the community to enjoy through Jan. 9.

The Kansas City Chiefs in collaboration with the Kansas City Royals lit up GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in blue and with a message on the stadium's jumbo-tron.

Tonight alongside the @Royals, we lit up the stadium in support of the front-line workers. Thank you for all you do! #ShineForTheFrontline pic.twitter.com/r86Qdv2CX4 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 20, 2022

Sporting Kansas City also joined in by lighting up Children's Mercy Park in blue.

Along with our friends @USEngineering, we lit up @cmpark to #ShineForTheFrontLine!



It's time to remind frontline workers how much we appreciate them: https://t.co/OusS0YEbqK pic.twitter.com/Uo4JqfMvUV — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) January 20, 2022

And the Nelson Atkins Museum also had a light display on Wednesday evening.