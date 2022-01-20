Watch
Front line workers honored across Kansas City with lightings, displays

Front line workers were honored across Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday.
Posted at 7:38 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 20:38:45-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frontline workers were at the top of mind across the Kansas City area on Wednesday evening.

Several organizations honored those who've been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Country Club Plaza flipped the switch on the Plaza Lights for five minutes to honor workers.

Every year on Thanksgiving, the lights are flipped on for the community to enjoy through Jan. 9.

The Kansas City Chiefs in collaboration with the Kansas City Royals lit up GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in blue and with a message on the stadium's jumbo-tron.

Sporting Kansas City also joined in by lighting up Children's Mercy Park in blue.

And the Nelson Atkins Museum also had a light display on Wednesday evening.

