Front Porch Alliance showers 17 new and expecting mothers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — They say it takes a village to raise a child, a reminder of the collective responsibility we share in nurturing the next generation.

For 17 families, they found their village through Front Porch Alliance, a group that works together with residents of Kansas City, Missouri’s east side and urban core to meet their changing needs at home and in school.

Friday, they hosted a community baby shower for new and expecting moms. Esmeralda Love was one of them.

“I loved it, it was pretty nice,” Love said. “Definitely some stuff that we weren’t able to get at our baby shower that we were able to get here.”

Dale Messing Esmeralda Love, new mom

The event resembled a real baby shower with games, music, and food. And of course, gifts.

Spearheading the event was Shanette Nickens, the early education program director.

“Just to provide moms with some of the essentials they need, like strollers and bouncers and things of that sort,” Nickens said. “So, we were really excited about that. But also, to have an opportunity to let them get educated on some of the things that they might need to know postpartum and prenatal-wise.”

Dale Messing Shanette Nickens, Early education program director, Front Porch Alliance

Especially in this economy. It costs the average family on both sides of the state line around $24,000 a year to raise a child.

“We really get full quickly now,” Nickens said. “It’s one of those things where we’ll post it, and within 48 hours, we have 40 families already signed up. The need essential right now for a lot of families.”

The event also connected the families with resources. Lydia Robinson is a certified professional midwife and doula. She is the only midwife of color in Kansas and the only one in Kansas City.

Robinson spoke to the women about steps to take leading up to birth and following.

Dale Messing Lydia Robinson, Labor and delivery nurse

“It is the start of Black maternal health week,” Robinson said. “So, we just discuss how important it is as a Black person giving birth in the United States to just make sure that you’re educated and aware that you should be asking more questions.”

The theme was Baby in Bloom. This was the perfect atmosphere for these moms to welcome their new little rays of sunshine and build their village.

“We’re kind of new here,” Love said. “I thought it would be nice to meet new people as well, new moms.”

—