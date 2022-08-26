Frontier Airlines expands service at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frontier Airlines announced Friday an expansion of service at several airports, including Kansas City International Airport.

Starting in January 2023, the low-cost airline will offer non-stop service between KCI and Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport.

The airline plans to offer the service three times each week starting Jan. 12.

“This major expansion of service provides exciting new nonstop options to Phoenix for consumers in a variety of markets across the country, including Kansas City,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial at Frontier Airlines, said in a release.

More information about the new service is available on the airline’s website .

