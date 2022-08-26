Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Frontier Airlines expands service at Kansas City International Airport

Frontier airlines
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway to take off from Denver International Airport Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Frontier airlines
Posted at 11:35 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 12:35:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frontier Airlines announced Friday an expansion of service at several airports, including Kansas City International Airport.

Starting in January 2023, the low-cost airline will offer non-stop service between KCI and Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport.

The airline plans to offer the service three times each week starting Jan. 12.

“This major expansion of service provides exciting new nonstop options to Phoenix for consumers in a variety of markets across the country, including Kansas City,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial at Frontier Airlines, said in a release.

More information about the new service is available on the airline’s website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock