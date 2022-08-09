Frontier Airlines to offer nonstop service from Kansas City to Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frontier Airlines will now offer nonstop service from Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Daily services to Las Vegas begin Tuesday at an introductory fare of $69.

“We are proud to expand our network in Kansas City," Senior Vice President of Commercial Daniel Shurz said. “There’s strong demand for new nonstop service from Kansas City to Las Vegas where customers can enjoy all the amazing features and attractions Las Vegas has to offer or take advantage of connecting flight options to dozens of additional Frontier destinations.”

Frontier currently serves flights from Kansas City to Denver, Philadelphia, Orlando, Florida and Cancun.

Kansas City Aviation Department Director Pat Klein says Las Vegas is one of the most popular destinations from Kansas City.

“These new flights will likely cause that demand to increase by giving travelers in the region additional options," Klein said.

