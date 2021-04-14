Frost advisory issued for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the Kansas City area that will run from 1 to 8 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures in the area will be as low as 32 degrees, which will result in frost formation.

This will affect portions of east, central and northeast Kansas.

In Missouri, the central, north central, northwest and west central parts of the state will be affected.

The NWS recommended that people cover sensitive outdoor plants to avoid them dying due to the cold.