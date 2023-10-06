Frost advisory issued for parts of Kansas City area Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — That escalated quickly.

From highs in the 90s earlier this week, Kansas Citians are now dealing with the potential of frost.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory between 3 and 9 a.m. Saturday for most of the Kansas City.

Areas further north and west, including Manhattan, Kansas, are included in a freeze warning during the same time period.

The advisory and warnings are part of a strong early season cold front plunging south across the upper Midwest.