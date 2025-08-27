Funeral for fallen KCKPD Ofc. Hunter Simoncic set for Sept. 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Funeral services for fallen Kansas City, Kansas, Police Ofc. Hunter Simoncic, 26, will be held next Wednesday. Sept. 3.

The public service will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Gates to the stadium will open at 8 a.m.

A law enforcement procession will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the service.

Officials say they are still finalizing the procession route.

“We encourage the community members to display blue ribbons outside their homes and businesses as a sign of support of the Simoncic family and the men and women of KCKPD,” the agency said in a social media post Wednesday afternoon. “It is a small gesture but a very powerful and unifying one.”

The community will have the opportunity to reflect on Simoncic’s service during a vigil set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28. The vigil is set to be held outside the Unified Government’s City Hall at 701 N. 7th Street in KCK.

Police also announced the official Officer Hunter Simoncic Memorial Fund on Wednesday.

The fund is set up through the Kansas City, Kansas, Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 4.

Donations can be made out to KCKFOP Memorial Fund c/o Simoncic family, at any Public Safety Credit Union location across the Kansas City area. All proceeds will go directly toward Simoncic's family.

Simoncic was struck and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 26, by a suspect, identified as Dennis Mitchell III , 31, fleeing from police.

Mitchell was charged with capital murder and several other crimes on Wednesday by Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree.

—