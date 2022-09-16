Funeral services for Len Dawson take place Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom will say a final goodbye to Len Dawson Friday. Funeral services for the NFL Hall of Famer begin at 11 a.m.

KSHB 41 News will broadcast the funeral on air and online.

Memorial services take place at Country Club Christian Church. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department plans to shut down northbound lanes of Ward Parkway between 63rd Street and about 60th Street from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Other streets surrounding the church will also be closed.

Officers encourage drivers to detour by using nearby northbound roads like State Line, Wornall or Brookside Boulevard.

Dawson died Aug. 24 at the age of 87. He was the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1962 to 1975.

He was selected MVP of Super Bowl IV, which the Chiefs won, and earned multiple Hall of Fame inductions for his football and broadcasting careers.

The list of speakers expected at the funeral includes Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, Dawson’s teammate Bobby Bell, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, broadcasters Kevin Harlan and Dan Israel, a representative from the NFL Hall of Fame and coworkers from KMBC 9, where Dawson served as the sports director for decades.

In the weeks since his death, many friends, teammates and co-workers have highlighted what made Dawson so popular. Words like authentic, leader, competitive, funny, poised and heroic have come up time and time again.

“He’s a very humble, gracious individual,” said Israel, who worked with Dawson at the Chiefs Radio Network. “You could never make the story about Len Dawson. He would hate that we’re talking like this right now because it was never about Len Dawson, it was about the team.”

Dawson’s wife, Linda, requests donations be made in her late husband’s memory to The University of Kansas Health System for nursing scholarships in lieu of flowers, according to an online obituary .

Donations can be mailed to Fund Development; 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 305; Westwood, KS 66205 and also can be made online .

—