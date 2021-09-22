Future father-in-law of Ofc. Blaize Madrid-Evans: 'One of the most magnificent men I've ever met'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just three days before fallen Independence police Ofc. Blaize Madrid-Evans is laid to rest, KSHB 41 News spoke with Brett Akinson, his future father-in-law.

On Monday, Madrid-Evans' kidney was donated to a Springfield police officer who suffered a permanent spinal cord injury while on the job in June 2020.

To Akinson, the organ donation was just one example of Madrid-Evans' desire to help those around him.

"The big thing that sticks out to me about Blaize is his unrelenting desire to help people and just make a difference in the community," Akinson said. "His surrounding, his family. He was just there for everybody."

Madrid-Evans was responding to a call last week when a suspect, later identified as Cody Harrison , opened fire near near East 23rd Street and Northern Boulevard.

Another officer returned fire killing Harrison, but Madrid-Evans was also killed in the incident.

"That's the man he was. Always willing to sacrifice, always willing to get in there and help" Akinson said. "Running into the fire instead of running out. He was one of the most magnificent men I've ever met in my life."

Akinson said Madrid-Evans and his daughter met while working as paramedics in Independence.

"They were just the most beautiful couple I've ever seen," he said. "He loved her so much and treated her like a queen."

Madrid-Evans' funeral is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m.

