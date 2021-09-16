Suspect in Independence officer shooting had warrant, new case against him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect in Wednesday’s deadly officer-involved shooting had a warrant out for his arrest in a Grain Valley burglary, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Thursday.

Independence Ofc. Blaize Madrid-Evans , 22, was shot and killed while responding to a call Wednesday afternoon.

The suspected shooter, identified as 33-year-old Cody Harrison of Gladstone, Missouri, was shot and killed by a second officer at the scene.

Thursday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to KSHB 41 News that Harrison was out of jail but had an active warrant out for his arrest when the shooting occurred.

The warrant was issued Monday after Harrison failed to appear in court in late August for second-degree burglary and stealing charges related to a February incident in Grain Valley.

The prosecutor’s office said its requested bond was reduced twice to an “ROR” bond, or “release on recognizance.”

Last week, Kansas City, Missouri, police submitted a new case involving Harrison to the prosecutor.

Harrison had been allegedly carrying a firearm, which was prohibited for him as a previously-convicted felon.

The prosecutor’s office said that case was under review for charging.

Harrison was arrested in that case on Sept. 2, the prosecutor’s office said, though they did not receive the case for consideration until a week later, when Harrison had been out of custody for days.

The prosecutor’s office reported Harrison was convicted in 2011 in Clay County of unlawful use of a weapon.

Though sentenced to 15 years in prison for that offense, the prosecutor’s office said they believe he was out on parole.

The office pushed back on speculations it had declined to file or prosecute a case against Harrison before the shooting.

