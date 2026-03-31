Future home of Grandview Farmers Market receives $850,000 in federal funding, official name revealed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Missouri) and Grandview leaders gathered Tuesday morning for a check presentation for funds Cleaver secured for the future home of the Grandview Farmers Market.

The $850,000 in federal funds are an “investment in the heart of the south Kansas City community” and will help “bring the vision to life,” according to Cleaver.

In a news release, Grandview Mayor Leonard Jones expressed his gratitude to Cleaver for consistently showing up and taking action for the people of Grandview.

Jonathan Goede/KSHB 41 Grandview Station

“His advocacy in Washington helped secure crucial dollars the city needed to build a space on Main Street to serve as a gathering space and promote public health as home of the Grandview Farmers Market,” Jones said.

Construction at 514 Main St. is in full swing. The lot, which the city has maintained for years, previously sat vacant.

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In November, Jones told KSHB 41’s Megan Abundis he sees great potential for the all-weather, year-round gathering space.

“Winter and summer, fall and spring, a year-round asset we can use for many, many different purposes: weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, farmers market, even the holiday craft market could be right here," Jones said.

Jonathan Goede/KSHB 41 Grandview Station

The structure will feature a mix of enclosed and open-air market space, roof slopes to allow for natural light, multiple garage doors, green space, kitchen area, bathrooms and more.

“This project will transform downtown Grandview into a vibrant, accessible gathering space where families can connect, small businesses can grow, and local farmers can thrive,” Cleaver said in a news release. “By creating a permanent market with modern amenities, green space, and sustainable infrastructure, the city is not just building a structure, it’s building opportunity, strengthening our local economy, and creating a place that reflects the pride and spirit of Grandview for generations to come.”

After the check was presented, Cleaver helped Jones announce the space's official name — Grandview Station — which residents voted on.

Jonathan Goede/KSHB 41 Grandview Station

“What a place to have the ability to come here and sell fresh fruit," Jones said. "Instead of being a food desert, a healthy food option, which is fantastic."

The city said construction is expected to be complete by July 1.

In addition to the funding secured by Cleaver for Grandview Station, the city received a $750,000 grant from the state and $350,000 from the Building Up Grandview bond.

The remaining $150,000 of the $2.1 million project is city-funded.

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