Future of old Prairie Village Macy's building underway with 'wall-breaking'

The future of the old Prairie Village Macy's store at W. 71st and Mission Road looks a little brighter after officials held a "wall-breaking" ceremony Monday.

Longtime residents remember the store as being one of the few places to shop in Prairie Village.

But the store was caught up in Macy's retail reorganization and closed. Years later, it was hard to image the space was once a busy Macy's.

Now, the site is gutted and ready for new life.

After a decade of research and bargaining, it's being re-imagined into a new shopping experience.

"This building can, and should be, so much more," First Washington Reality Managing Director Gregg Zikeduring said at Monday's "wall-breaking" event. The company owns the Prairie Village Shoppes and is tasked with redeveloping the location.

Monday's wall-breaking marked the start of the multi-million dollar project. First Washington Chief Operating Officer Mary Rottler said their plan is to bring the 75-year-old building into the new age.

"We had a vision of what we wanted it to be and really be part of the community," Rottler said.

The plan is to move the Hen House Market from its current home on Mission Road to the first floor of this building. The second floor will be a variety of retailers. Rottler said they're looking at everything from boutique fitness to restaurants. The third floor will be demolished.

Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson said this is a positive improvement for the local economy and for residents, too.

"There's hardly a long-term Prairie Village resident who I run into who doesn't have a story about what this place means to them," Mikkelson said. "It's already a gathering place as it is, a place to meet your neighbors, see your neighbors. It's going to be more of that."

Mikkelson also said the renovated space will be another way to welcome people to the shops.

It's been a long journey to get to today, but officials said it'll be worth the wait.

"Yes, it took 10 years, but there was a lot of work, a lot of people involved in being able to make this vision come true," Rottler said.

That vision is a revitalized space that will be meaningful for generations to come.

