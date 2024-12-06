'It's an eyesore': Prairie Village residents react to new plans for the former Macy's

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.

After years of sitting vacant, the former Macy's on the corner of 71st and Mission in Prairie Village finally is going to get an upgrade.

On October 1, the Prairie Village Planning Commission and First Washington Realty, the group that owns Prairie Village Shoppes, approved a plan.

"The new plan is to radically change what we’ve seen over the last 70 years that it’s been here," said Prairie Village councilmember Terry O'Toole.

O'Toole also acts as the Council Liasion to the Planning Commission.

The Macy's closed in 2020. Redevelopment plans were created in 2021, but those fell through.

"I think they lost a period of time through COVID, the interest rates, and construction costs where they probably put a pause on everything," O'Toole said.

O'Toole explained the first floor of the building will be the Hen House grocery store. The second level will be dedicated to retail, restaurants and office space.

The Hen House is relocating from its original home at 69th and Mission in Prairie Village. O'Toole said First Washington is going to repurpose that building with more retail.

O'Toole said First Washington is funding the project. A groundbreaking is expected to happen at the beginning of 2025.

"I’m very excited to see this Macy’s building no longer be called the Macy’s building," O'Toole said.

So is Dora Agbes, a longtime Prairie Village resident. She's lived at her home right across the street from the space for almost 30 years. She said she doesn't want to stare at an empty parking lot anymore.

"It’s sort of an eyesore," Agbes said. "It doesn’t look good for the neighborhood to have something empty here for years and years."

Agbes said she's on board with anything to go in the building, as long as it brings more life to the area.

"Just makes it more like a village or a city," Agbes said. "You know, it’s nice to see people walking around."

—