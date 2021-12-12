Watch
PHOTO GALLERY: Communities rally amid Midwest tornado damage

Midwestern communities assessed the damage after a tornado devastated multiple states Friday night. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said tornadoes killed at least 70 people in the state, and that he fears the death toll will climb above 100.

People inspect the remains of a destroyed business Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people overnight.Photo by: Mark Humphrey/AP
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory is seen with workers searching for survivors, after tornadoes came through the area the previous night, in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.Photo by: Gerald Herbert/AP
Kenny Sanford exits his mother-in-law's apartment through a collapsed wall Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people overnight.Photo by: Mark Humphrey/AP
Chris Buchanan, right, lures dog Cheyenne from a tornado-damaged home with help from Niki Thompson, left, in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing dozens of people overnight.Photo by: Mark Humphrey/AP
A birthday card sits in debris caused by tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight.Photo by: Mark Humphrey/AP
Automobiles line up near debris from tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing multiple people overnight.Photo by: Mark Humphrey/AP
A family whose home was destroyed by a tornado receives water from Angelia and Cameron Miller in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation.Photo by: Michael Clubb/AP
Trees stripped of all their branches sit among the destroyed houses in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing dozens of people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)Photo by: Timothy D. Easley/AP
Timothy McDill stands near his tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing dozens of people overnight.Photo by: Mark Humphrey/AP
Tony Parrott looks through his daughter's damaged apartment unit after a tornado in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states late Friday, killing multiple people overnight.Photo by: Mark Humphrey/AP
A car wrecked by a tornado sits on top of another car in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation.Photo by: Michael Clubb/AP
People salvage items from a Guatemalan grocery store Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people overnight.Photo by: Mark Humphrey/AP
Members of the Bowling Green Fire Department dig through the remains of a house destroyed by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)Photo by: Michael Clubb/AP
Men sort through a destroyed business Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people overnight.Photo by: Mark Humphrey/AP
Luke Schockley moves debris from a tornado inside his parent in-law's house in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation.Photo by: Michael Clubb/AP
People help retrieve items from a destroyed home Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people overnight.Photo by: Mark Humphrey/AP
People sort through the rubble of a destroyed building Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people overnight.Photo by: Mark Humphrey/AP
Debris surrounds the damaged Graves County courthouse in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Rescuers combed through fields of wreckage after a tornado outbreak roared across the middle of the U.S., leaving dozens dead and communities in despair.Photo by: Dylan T. Lovan/AP
Authorities survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight.Photo by: Mark Humphrey/AP

