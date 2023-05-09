Game on at Linwood YMCA in Kansas City with sports back for first time since 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andre Sigler Jr. knew what kids needed at the Linwood YMCA and helped make it happen.

Basketball is back at the for the first time since 2019.

“Even before that, when COVID hit, we didn’t have sports," Andre Sigler Jr., Associate Executive Director at the Linwood YMCA." "That’s the one thing I wanted to bring back because this community really needs that."

Sigler's been with the Y for more than 8 years and came to the Linwood Y last year.

“I don’t have any children of my own," Sigler said. "I always say I have 2,000 children from all the kids that I’ve worked with. When this opportunity came and I wanted to serve my community, the people that look like me, I took that opportunity," he said.

Bitty Basketball ran for six weeks, from April 3 to May 8, thanks to lots of help from Carlos Colston, the sports director at the North Kansas City Y.

“What has the reception been like?” “Oh man, it’s outstanding! 50 kids for just Linwood," Colston said.

“To see people here being able to have that opportunity and be exposed to other things outside of what they see at their front door it always brings a smile to my face", Sigler said.

Parents are smiling, too.

“It’s not just black and brown," Felcia Crabtree-Haywood said. "It’s very diverse and he’s learning the fundamentals of basketball at an early age."

Crabtree-Haywood KSHB 41 her son immediately noticed the kids who were brown just like him.

Lauren Smith, the bitty sports coordinator, said she is thrilled with the response of the children and their parents.

“I love seeing them have fun, the excitement and it’s just an amazing experience,"Smith said.

Parents fill the stands, cheering on their kids and building community in a space filled with children who share a love of basketball.

"Everybody gets the ball and runs to the wrong goal. That’s the funniest part. They all run to the wrong goal and every parent is telling them, 'Other way, other way, other way," said Christopher Bell, dad and coach. "To see people like us out here celebrating their kids together, making sure their kids are doing something constructive and positive, putting them on the right direction, and just to see us out here getting along and doing something that’s positive, I love it.”

Sigler, Jr. says the Linwood Y needs volunteers as they work to expand the sports offered to kids.

For information on how to support their efforts in bringing kids and families together, you can learn more about their programs abdopportunities to volunteer or donate at this link.

